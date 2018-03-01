Liverpool interested in another Southampton ace?

Liverpool are reportedly looking into a move for Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina . The Gabon international joined the Saints from Juventus at the start of the 2017/18 season.

Lemina has since started in 15 of his 20 appearances in the Premier League, and it appears that his performances have caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp ahead of the 2018 summer transfer window.



According to L'Equipe, the Reds are looking to bolster their central midfield department further in the summer with Lemina among the players being closely tracked.



The Reds are very familiar to dealing with the South Coast outfit, and they have pursued six players since 2014, with Virgil van Dijk being the most recent to swap between the clubs for a club-record £75m fee in January.



Klopp's side will have the services of RB Leipzig's Naby Keita at the end of the current campaign, but they appear keen on securing another recruit with Emre Can tipped to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires in June.

