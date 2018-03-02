Manchester United eye deal for Napoli midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close watch on Napoli midfielder Jorginho as they seek to reinforce their midfield options at the end of the season.





The 26-year-old has put in a sublime display at the heart of Napoli's midfield this term, and his performances have played a significant role in the club's quest for a first league title since 1990.



United are expected to bolster their midfield department in the summer with the imminent exits of both Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini, and according to The Star, Jorginho is among the prime targets on their shortlist.



The Italy international is also a transfer option for league rivals Liverpool, who are aiming to find a replacement for Emre Can, who looks set to leave on a Bosman in the summer.



Jorginho, who has made nearly 150 appearances for Napoli to date, has more than two years left on his existing deal. He has contributed three goals and four assists for the club in all competitions this term.

