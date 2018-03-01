Thibaut Courtois' representative responds to Paris Saint-Germain talk

Thibaut Courtois ' agent Christophe Henrotay has denied claims that his client has spoken to Paris Saint-Germain regarding a potential move at the end of the season.

Belgian TV Station RTBF recently cited that Courtois and his father Thierry had held a short meeting with Les Parisiens' officials in London earlier in the week.



However, Courtois' representative Henrotay has quickly poured cold water on the speculation by citing that any interested parties must initially make contact with the Blues.



"I have never heard of that meeting. If any club is interested they know what they have to do - find a deal with Chelsea and then talk to me to check my client interest," he is quoted as saying by Evening Standard.



"RTBF is a small TV channel in Belgium and sometimes they like a little thrill to keep them alive. But their information is not correct."



Courtois' future has come in question over the past few months with the Blues yet to discuss an extension beyond the summer of 2019.



On top of it, there has been plenty of talk of Real Madrid coming forward for his signature amid his apparent desire to return to the Spanish capital.



The keeper has his two children leaving with his mother in Madrid, and he is said to be keen to return to Madrid at a particular stage of his career.

