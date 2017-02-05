Chelsea identify potential No.2 for next season

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has emerged as a potential option to replace Asmir Begovic at Stamford Bridge next season.





Begovic, 29, is expected to leave the west London giants in the summer after he denied a move to Bournemouth during the winter transfer window.



Antonio Conte's side failed to find a suitable replacement for the Bosnian last month, and this forced them to keep hold of the goalkeeper for the campaign.



Celtic's Craig Gordon and Darlow were both linked with the deputy role behind Thibaut Courtois, and according to The Mirror, the Blues could step up their pursuit for the latter in the summer.



Darlow, 26, has evolved into a key performer for the Magpies since his short Premier League stint last term, and this has kept Tim Krul craving for first-team action through loan spells.



However, with the Championship side nearing promotion, they could be tempted to cash in on Darlow with Krul still considered as a key player in the squad.



Begovic is due to link up with Bournemouth in the summer for a fee in the region of £10m.

