Why Jurgen Klopp must sign Joe Hart

It has been one of the longest rumbling transfer stories with Manchester City's outcast Joe Hart consistently linked to a number of Premier League clubs. With both Thibaut Courtois of Chelsea and David de Gea of Manchester United linked with a move to Real Madrid, the English stopper has been linked as a replacement, should either leave.





However, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are also in huge need of a goalkeeper that can help a team win titles. Of course, Liverpool have a number of other problems, with their defence in particular highlighted as needing attention.



The signing of Hart though, would be seen as a positive step, as it would bring in a player with Premier League title winning experience.



On top of this, he is a better all-round goalkeeper than Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius. Mignolet is noted for his shot stopping ability, but he is weak from crosses and his decision making is poor. Karius on the other hand has found the physical nature of the league tough, and has shown little to convince anyone, not least Klopp.



Hart is praised for his incredible saving ability, commanding presence, experience and leadership, with Liverpool in desperate need of a safe pair of hands and a commanding voice from the back.



While Pep Guardiola does not seem to want a more traditional goalkeeper, Klopp would benefit hugely from buying Hart, with the move potentially setting in motion a Liverpool title challenge.



After all, Klopp saw exactly what Hart can do, with his heroics for Manchester City in the Champions League in 2012 against Borussia Dortmund widely seen as one of the best goalkeeping performances ever in the competition.

