Liverpool in for Alexandre Lacazette?

Liverpool have reportedly joined the long list of clubs interested in signing Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette .

The France international has been tipped to leave Les Gones in the summer after the striker himself admitted that he could listen to offer from bigger clubs.



French source RMC Sport suggests that the Reds could vie for the player's signature in the summer with Jurgen Klopp still keen to add a genuine centre-forward to his ranks.



Daniel Sturridge has largely struggled to claim a starting role owing to his injury troubles, and he could be the one to make way for the potential arrival of a new marksman.



Lacazette has netted over 20 goals in each of his last three campaigns at Lyon, and he looks on course to have his best season to date with 31 goals across all competitions.



Liverpool had made a tentative enquiry over the 25-year-old during the previous summer transfer window, but they will have to ward off interest from the likes of Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund this time around.

