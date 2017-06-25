Swansea City linked with shocking swoop for Bayern Munich's Badstuber

Paul Clement has big ambitions for Swansea next season and wants to kickstart pre-season preparations by acquiring the services of Holger Badstuber from Bayern Munich .

The 28-year-old came through the youth ranks to break into the Bayern senior team in 2009 and went on to make 131 appearances in his first three seasons, establishing himself as one of the most important defenders for both club and country.



However, knee injuries and the arrivals of Jerome Boateng and Matt Hummels have limited his playing time as he has only made 46 appearances since 2012. Ancelotti loaned the player out to Schalke this past season to get more playing time but ultimately decided not to renew his contract, which expired at the end of last season.



Paul Clement was touted to bring the player to Swansea in the January transfer window but a deal never materialized. According to Wales Online, Clement is set to try and bring Badstuber to Swansea again and hopes that his time as Bayern as an assistant coach will increase the probability of the transfer.



However, Swansea faces competition from Manchester City for the defender. Badstuber is believed to be a huge fan of Pep Guardiola but the guarantee of a regular playing time at Swansea might sway him towards the Welsh club.

