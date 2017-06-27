Lyon president rules out Olivier Giroud move

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has dismissed suggestions that the club could move for the services of Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud this summer.

The French giants completed the signing of Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore earlier yesterday after he inked a five-year contract with last season's Europa League semi-finalists.



During Traore's unveiling, Aulas was questioned on a potential move for Giroud, for which he denied the speculation by insisting that they do not want stockpile forwards.



Arsenal are currently in negotiations to secure the services of Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, but this is unlikely to have an effect on the future of Giroud with Aulas affirming that the Gunners want to keep him.



"We don't want to stockpile forwards," Aulas is quoted on London Evening Standard. "Arsenal want to keep him."



Giroud had a tough spell at the Emirates last term as he was restricted to just 11 league starts. Despite this, he managed to rack 12 goals in the top flight with 16 overall across all competitions.



He is currently the subject of a £20m plus bid from West Ham United, and Arsene Wenger will have a huge decision to make on the marksman in the coming weeks.

