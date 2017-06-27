Martin Keown: Arsenal likely to extend Wilshere stay

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has insisted that Arsenal will most certainly offer a fresh contract to injury-plagued midfielder Jack Wilshere .





The England international fell out-of-favour under Arsene Wenger last season, and this urged him to pursue a season-long loan with Bournemouth.



Wilshere showcased some of his best qualities during his stint at Dean Court, but an ankle fracture in mid-April against Tottenham Hotspur ended his campaign.



Speaking to The Mirror, Keown suggested that Wenger could keep hold of Wilshere beyond the summer as his potential on the field cannot be doubted. A series of ankle injuries have marred a promising career, but Keown feels that the club will show their support towards the midfielder as he prepares to rejoin his teammates in pre-season.



"We know Jack is a special talent. His injuries have marred his career. It must be tough for Arsene Wenger to watch. How many times has he broken ankles and had operations?" he told The Mirror. "His quality isn't in doubt, it's his health that's the issue.Somebody that he will try to support. They certainly will offer him a new contract."



Arsenal are currently unsure over the futures of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Olivier Giroud, and this summer's transfer window could be one of the toughest to handle after having missed out on the Champions League. Wilshere is likely to begin talks over a proposed extension when he returns to the Gunners setup next month.

