Chelsea interested in signing Sevilla winger

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has set his sights on signing Spanish winger Vitolo, who has a £35m release clause in his Sevilla contract.





The 27-year-old has been a consistent performer for the La Liga club in recent seasons, and his form has attracted interest from rivals Atletico Madrid.



Atleti are restricted from making any signings during the summer transfer window, but they are still interested in sealing a pre-arranged move for the New Year.



However, their plans could be shattered by Conte, who is impressed by Vitolo's ability to play across the attack front, Estadio Deportivo claims.



Conte is eager to find a suitable competitor to Eden Hazard on the left side of the defence, and Vitolo has been identified as the perfect fit for the role.



Hazard is due to miss the opening weeks of the new campaign with a fractured ankle, and this has further intensified the need for a new attacker.



Vitolo has bagged over 170 appearances for Sevilla between 2013 and 2017 while he has also managed 11 caps for Spain during the period.

