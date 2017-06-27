Real Madrid won't permit Gareth Bale sale

Real Madrid will restrict the sale of Wales frontman Gareth Bale this summer despite the impending interest from the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a potential exit from the Bernabeu this season amid the club's ongoing pursuit of AS Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe.



However, according to Spanish outlet Marca, Zinedine Zidane feels Bale is indispensable at the European champions and is confident that he will play a dominant role once he regains full match fitness.



Bale struggled with multiple injuries during the 2016/17 season, and this had seen Isco take up his place in the starting lineup. The former Malaga man had performed efficiently in the Welshman's absence, and this saw Bale dropped to the bench for the Champions League final against Juventus this month.



Bale inked a fresh five-year contract with Los Blancos earlier last season, and he will be craving for more success in Madrid after having lifted eight titles including three Champions League crowns.

