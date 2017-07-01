Hector Bellerin commits his future to Arsenal

Amidst strong speculation linking the Arsenal right-back to Barcelona, he has now come on record to pledge his future to Arsenal and to honour his contract.

Bellerin has been linked with a move away from Arsenal for a couple of seasons after it was revealed that Barcelona inserted a buy-back clause in his contract when he was sold to the north London club in 2011.



The right-back position has been one of concern for Barcelona after new signing Aleix Vidal failed to impress since his move from Sevilla. There has been plenty of news linking Bellerin with a move to the Catalan giants, despite the Spaniard signing a new six-and-a-half-year deal in November 2016.



Barcelona officials recently told Bellerin that they want him to submit an official transfer request to Arsenal as it would accelerate the move for the 22-year-old.



However, after much speculation, it seems very certain that Bellerin will remain at Arsenal for the upcoming season, according to The Evening Standard.



Speaking to reporters after Spain's 1-0 loss to Germany in the European u-21 Championship finals, he was quoted as saying: "I have a contract over there [at Arsenal]. I have to report back for pre-season and now is the time for me to just enjoy with my team-mates in Spain for a few days."



This effectively puts an end to the rumours linking him to Barcelona as the full-back was expected to make his final decision after the conclusion of the u-21 European Championship. From the interview, he also seems more inclined to honouring his contract, which runs until the summer of 2023.

