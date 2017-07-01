Everton loan out new signing

Everton's signing spree continued on Friday when they completed the signing of Nigeria striker Henry Onyekuru from KAS Eupen, before immediately loaning him out to Anderlecht.





The twenty-year-old striker has signed a five-year contract with the Merseyside club after his £7 million move, but will remain in Belgium for the immediate future.



Ronald Koeman has been busy so far this summer with the signings of Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen, with Sandro Ramirez and Michael Keane expected to join them shortly.



Whilst not being part of Koeman's current plans, Everton were keen to sign Onyekuru with the likes of Arsenal and West Ham also monitoring his progress.



Onyekuru spent two years with his previous club and scored an impressive 30 goals in 60 games for them. Along with catching the attention of clubs around Europe, his form also earned him his first international callup for Nigeria against Togo this month.



Ahead of the new season, Everton appear to be constantly lining up new signings and are considering offers for Swansea's Gylfi Sigurdsson and Burnley's Andre Gray ahead of that opening day fixture against Stoke City on August 12th.





