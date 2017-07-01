Everton loan out new signing
Everton's signing spree continued on Friday when they completed the signing of Nigeria striker Henry Onyekuru from KAS Eupen, before immediately loaning him out to Anderlecht.
The twenty-year-old striker has signed a five-year contract with the Merseyside club after his £7 million move, but will remain in Belgium for the immediate future.
Ronald Koeman has been busy so far this summer with the signings of Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen, with Sandro Ramirez and Michael Keane expected to join them shortly.
Whilst not being part of Koeman's current plans, Everton were keen to sign Onyekuru with the likes of Arsenal and West Ham also monitoring his progress.
Onyekuru spent two years with his previous club and scored an impressive 30 goals in 60 games for them. Along with catching the attention of clubs around Europe, his form also earned him his first international callup for Nigeria against Togo this month.
Ahead of the new season, Everton appear to be constantly lining up new signings and are considering offers for Swansea's Gylfi Sigurdsson and Burnley's Andre Gray ahead of that opening day fixture against Stoke City on August 12th.
Arsenal news
Arsenal target not for sale
Juventus to make fresh bid for Wojciech Szczesny
Everton news
Everton loan out new signing
Sandro Ramirez to sign for Everton next week
West Ham news
West Ham keen on signing Cologne striker
Spurs and West Ham chase former Manchester United striker
Burnley news
Burnley fail with opening Jonathan Walters bid
Everton hope to complete Michael Keane deal shortly
Stoke City news
Burnley fail with opening Jonathan Walters bid
Stoke City make £12m bid for Boro defender