Calhanoglu to Milan a done deal

After Milan officially signed Fabio Borini yesterday, it looks like they are about to complete the signing of another player in the coming days.

This player is Hakan Calhanoglu, who is set to become AC Milan's sixth signing this summer, according to Sky Italia.



Milan previously made an improved bid of 21 million euros plus bonuses for the Turkey international, which is very close to Bayer Leverkusen's asking price of 25 million euros, and with the player already pushing for a move to the Rossoneri, Sky's Di Marzio reports that an agreement can be reached as soon as today.



Calhanoglu suffered a four month ban last season due to unresolved contract issues, but still managed to bag six goals and five assists in the 15 games he did play.



Milan intend to sign the 23 year old to play on the wing, although he is able to play in various positions in midfield. This comes after the expected departure of Gerard Deulofeu due to Barcelona exercising their buy-back clause yesterday.

