Huddersfield make Manchester City midfielder record signing

Newly promoted Huddersfield Town have signed highly rated Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy in a deal that could rise to £10 million, after impressing during a loan spell with The Terriers last season.





The Australian international was loaned out to Huddersfield Town last season in what was expected to be a relegation battle for the Yorkshire club. It turned out to be quite the opposite, with the club winning promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.



Mooy spent just a year as a Manchester City player after joining from sister club Melbourne, but was unable to make a single appearance for Pep Guardiola's team.



The initial fee for the deal is £8 million, but BBC Sport reports that the deal could increase to £10 million with add-ons, which beats Huddersfield's current record transfer by some way.



With Mooy being a regular first team player during his loan spell, Huddersfield were keen to keep hold of him. Manager David Wagner, who signed a new two-year deal with the club on Friday, said "He was one of our key targets because he was the heart of our team last season.When we had the chance to get him permanently, we all agreed that we needed to get it done as quickly as we could."



Huddersfield are looking to build a squad that is capable of staying in the Premier League next season and also revealed the signing of goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on a season long loan from Mainz.

