Arsenal target not for sale

Arsenal were eyeing Napoli midfielder Jorginho to re-enforce their squad, and reportedly offered 15 million euros for the Italian international.

However, Napoli rejected the offer and stated that the 25 year old is not for sale, say Gazzetta Dello Sport.



Jorginho has held Napoli's midfield together, playing a key role in the Little Donkey's third place finish last season, making 31 appearances. The Italian midfielder has made more passes per game than any other midfielder in Europe's top 5 leagues.



Arsenal are looking for a central midfielder after they failed to find a permanent combination in their midfield, often switching between Xhaka, Elneny, Ramsey and Coquelin. The result showed as they finished in 5th place last season.



This comes after the injury of their best midfielder Santi Cazorla at the start of the year. The Gunners now want to replace the 32 year old ageing midfielder and reportedly deemed Napoli's Jorginho the right man. However, Napoli do not want to sell him any time soon as they look to challenge Juventus in next season's Serie A.

