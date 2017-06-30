Real Madrid cool Thibaut Courtois interest

Real Madrid are unlikely to move for Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois during this summer's transfer window. The Belgium international was instrumental between the sticks last season as the Blues were crowned Premier League champions for the fifth time.





Earlier in June, the 24-year-old goalkeeper was deemed to have stalled on negotiations over a fresh contract, and this intensified speculation about his future with agent Christophe Henrotay confirming that he is in regular contact with Zinedine Zidane's side.



According to London Evening Standard, Courtois may not be leaving Stamford Bridge anytime soon with Real Madrid having identified Manchester United's David de Gea and AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma as their prime targets to replace Keylor Navas in the future.



Courtois currently has two years left on his £100,000 a week deal, and he is said to want at least double the amount in order to prolong his Blues future. The shot-stopper has helped Chelsea to two Premier League titles since making his first-team debut three years ago.

