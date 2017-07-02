Germany v Chile in Confederations Cup Final

World Champions Germany will take on Chile in the Confederations Cup final on Sunday at the St Petersburg Stadium in Russia. Chile star Arturo Vidal believes that beating Germany will prove that this Chile team are the best in the world right now.

Germany have assembled a young squad for this tournament with an average age of just 24. Despite this, they have managed to reach another final after beating Mexico 4-1 in the semi-finals.



Victory over Chile would bring further success for German football, after their under-21 squad won the European Championships earlier this week.



Chile have become one of the best teams in the world in recent years and are aiming to win three major tournaments in as many years. Midfield star Arturo Vidal believes that his national team will continue to improve and says "We have beaten Argentina and Portugal, the European champions, if we win on Sunday, we will prove we are the best team in the world."



The two sides have already met in this year's competition, playing out a 1-1 draw in the group stages thanks to goals from Alexis Sanches and Lars Stindl.



The Confederations Cup competition is helping Russia to prepare for hosting the World Cup tournament next year and it would be no surprise to see these two sides competing for trophy in twelve months time.





