Chelsea sign Willy Caballero from Manchester City

Chelsea have signed former out-of-contract goalkeeper Willy Caballero on a free transfer from rivals Manchester City.





Caballero was one of the players whose contracts were not renewed at Manchester City and has now been picked up by Premier League rivals Chelsea.



Chelsea recently sold second-choice goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth as the Bosnian had a frustrating tenure at the club, spending most of his time on the bench playing second-fiddle to Thibaut Courtois. This left Chelsea looking for a solid second-choice goalkeeper and Caballero fit the bill.



Timing was the essence here as Caballero was essentially ousted from the City team with the signing of Ederson from Portuguese side Benfica. Claudio Bravo is now expected to be the second-choice keeper, with Joe Hart's future also uncertain after Torino refused to make his loan move permanent.



Caballero's signing was confirmed on Chelsea's official website.



The Argentinian was quoted as saying: "I am very happy to join Chelsea, the champions of England."



"I am looking forward to meeting the guys and helping the club achieve more success in the coming season."



Chelsea had to ward off interest from Newcastle to sign the 35-year-old. The former Malaga shot-stopper made 28 appearances last season in all competitions, keeping an impressive 11 clean sheets.

