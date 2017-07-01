Everton lodge formal bid for Luis Muriel

Everton have made a formal bid to sign Sampdoria striker Luis Muriel in the summer transfer window. The 26-year-old is also being pursued by Spanish club Sevilla.

According to Marca, the Toffees are looking to pursue a deal for the Colombia international despite closing in on the services of Malaga's Sandro Ramirez.



Muriel notched 11 goals in 31 Serie outings last term, and he is being seen as a potential target to bolster the Toffees attack with Romelu Lukaku seemingly on his way out of Goodison Park.



The Colombian footballer currently has a £24m release clause in his contract, but the Toffees have opened with a £17m offer in order to secure his services this summer.



Muriel is a 15-time international with Colombia, but he has managed to find the net just once for the South American heavyweights. Everton have already bolstered their squad this summer with the signings of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, midfielder Davy Klaassen and striker Henry Onyekuru.

