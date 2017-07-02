Juventus plan Federico Bernardeschi bid

Serie A holders Juventus are planning a player-plus-cash attempt to sign Fiorentina attacker Federico Bernardeschi this summer.





The 23-year-old impressed in the recent Under-21 European Championships in Poland where he helped Italy reach the semi-final stage, eventually bowing out to Spain. Prior to that, Bernardeschi also enjoyed a fruitful season with La Viola as he bagged 14 goals across all competitions.



Despite his impressive form, the Italy international has snubbed the chance to sign a fresh contract with the Florence contract as he looks to pursue a bigger club to improve his World Cup chances.



Manchester United have been credited with an interest for his signature in the past few days, but according to Corriere dello Sport, the Old Lady appear in pole position as they plan to place one of Stefano Sturaro or Tomas Rincon as makeweight in the deal.



The Turin giants are prepared to pay up a fee of around £34.6m on top of the player offered and this presents a good business for La Viola, who are struggling to compete financially with Italy's elite.

