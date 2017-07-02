West Ham ready deal for Burnley striker

West Ham United are planning a £15m to sign Burnley striker Andre Gray during this summer's transfer window. The former Brentford star is stalling on a fresh contract at Turf Moor following an impressive Premier League debut last term.

Gray, 26, bagged nine goals in 32 league outings last season, but he was benched in the final stages of the campaign with Sam Vokes getting the nod for the centre-forward role.



The striker currently has less than a year left on his existing deal, and he is said to demand at least £70,000 a week in wages in order to prolong his stay with the Lancashire outfit.



As a result, Burnley have stalled on negotiations for the time being, and this has attracted interest from domestic rivals West Ham United. The Mirror reports.



Slaven Bilic's side are desperate to add a quality striker to their ranks this summer, and they could be prepared to pay as much as £15m in order to sign the marksman ahead of newly-promoted Newcastle United.

