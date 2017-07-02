Paris Saint-Germain fail with first Fabinho bid

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have failed with an initial approach to sign Monaco midfielder Fabinho this summer. Unai Emery 's side still remain favourites to pursue the Brazil international.





Fabinho, 23, had been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United last month before the latter stole the race due to the player's admiration of Jose Mourinho.



However, the interest from Les Parisiens has brought a new twist to the story with the Brazilian keen to stay put in the French top flight. Monaco are reluctant to sell their versatile ace to a direct league rival, and have already snubbed an opening £39m bid, Goal.com reports.



Despite this, the Capital outfit remains frontrunners to sign Fabinho as he has agreed personal terms with the club in order to push through a move against Monaco's wishes.



Monaco have already lost the services of Bernardo Silva to Manchester City this summer while Tiemoue Bakayoko is also close to an exit after having undergone a medical at Chelsea.

