Ivan Perisic to push for Man Utd move with new agent

Croatia international Ivan Perisic is reportedly keen to push through a move to Manchester United despite Inter Milan's reluctance to lower his transfer value.

The 28-year-old winger has been long linked with a move to Old Trafford, but the Red Devils have refused to come close to his £44m price tag.



As a result, the former Wolfsburg man has got frustrated with former representative Tonci Martic, who has failed to find a breakthrough between the clubs.



Fali Ramadani has now been put in charge to sort out a deal this summer as United look to take advantage of Inter Milan's predicament to sign the experienced forward, Goal.com claims.



The Nerazzurri have nevertheless managed to offload some of their first-team players including Ever Banega and Gianlca Caprari to meet their Financial Fair Player requirements.



Meanwhile, Gianluca di Marzio suggests that Inter will request the signing of Matteo Darmian in an attempt to sanction Perisic's move for a reduced fee this summer.

