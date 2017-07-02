Arsenal could sell Sanchez to Man City if this happens

Arsenal will allow Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, if they are offered Sergio Aguero in exchange or clinch the services of Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in a world-record deal.





Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is open to the prospect of selling his star performer this summer despite previously suggesting that he could keep hold of Sanchez for the final year of his contract.



The club have made significant strides towards signing Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, and his arrival is likely to lessen the Gunners' stance of selling to a direct Premier League rival.



According to The Mail, Sanchez could realise his dream reunion with Pep at City, but the deal will come at a cost for the Mancunian giants. Wenger is said to have an eye on signing Sergio Aguero, and he would want the Argentine involved in a swap deal involving both clubs.



Should the Citizens refuse, the Gunners will shift their focus to seal a world-record move for Mbappe, but a deal looks highly unlikely with Real Madrid also competing for the teenager.



In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Sanchez confirmed that he is clear over his future, although he refused to reveal which club he could play for in the upcoming season.

