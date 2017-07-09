Arsenal eye move for Marcelo Brozovic

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a swoop for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic as they look to bolster their squad further this summer.

The Croatia international has managed 13 goals in 79 outings for the Nerazzurri since arriving from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2015.



According to ESPN, manager Arsene Wenge wants to continue his summer spending with a move for Brozovic, who is comfortable playing across the midfield.



Brozovic had attracted a similar interest during the last summer transfer window, but the San Siro outfit blocked his imminent move to Juventus.



The Gunners have pursued the services of Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette so far this summer, but there are still doubts lingering over the futures Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - all of whom have entered the final year of their contracts.



Brozovic notched seven goals and five assists for Inter Milan last term as they finished at a lowly seventh in the table, thereby missing out on European football.

