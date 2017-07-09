Romelu Lukaku admits Pogba's role in Man Utd move

Belgium international Romelu Lukaku has admitted that close mate Paul Pogba played a key role in persuading him to join Manchester United this summer.





The Everton striker is understood to have already undergone a medical ahead of his proposed switch to the Mancunian giants this summer.



Lukaku came off a brilliant 25-goal season in the Premier League, and there were suggestions that Chelsea could plot a transfer attempt for their former marksman.



However, the Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho pushed the club's hierarchy to sanction the deal, and Lukaku could not refuse the prospect of linking up with Pogba at United.



"I've been talking to [Pogba] for about seven or eight years. And now he's living in Manchester," he told ESPN. "I live in Manchester. He lives like down the road from where I live, so we're together on a daily basis.



"He was explaining to me how it went at the club, and it triggered something in my head. When the opportunity came, I didn't have to think twice. I'm really excited."



Lukaku had a shrewd relationship with Jose Mourinho, who sold him from Chelsea back in 2014, but a personal phone call from the Special One looks to have cleared all differences.



He is set to provide a major boost to the United frontline which will be without the services of Zlatan Ibrahimovic after he was released from his contract.

