Ibrahimovic may have a future at Manchester United

After completing the signing of one world class striker, another could be set for a Manchester United return, with reports suggesting that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could return to Old Trafford in order to provide further attacking options.





Ibrahimovic arrived at United last summer on a free transfer and became one of the stars of the Premier League season. However, a terrible knee injury in April meant that his contract at the club was not extended and put his career in jeopardy.



He is currently conducting his rehabilitation at Manchester United's training centre and is said to be impressed by the treatment that he is still receiving from the club, despite being officially released at the end of the season.



Whilst Romelu Lukaku has joined the club this week, Wayne Rooney is on his way out, meaning that United do not have a great deal of depth in the attacking department.



StarSport reports that Manchester United will offer Ibrahimovic a second spell with the club in the new year, following the completion of his recovery.



If The Red Devils are coping well enough with their squad at that point they may opt against signing the Swedish star again, but Ibrahimovic would relish the opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League once again.

