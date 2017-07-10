Alexis Sanchez wants to join Chelsea?

Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez is surprisingly holding out for a move to Chelsea, a report from The Mail claims. The Chile international is yearning for Premier League success following another average season for the north London club.





Sanchez has been linked with a potential move to the Citizens in recent weeks, but the Gunners are reluctant to sell their star performer unless City cough up a hefty £80m package for his services.



The Mail has brought Chelsea into the mix following Antonio Conte's frustration at missing out on Romelu Lukaku. The Italian coach is desperate to sign a potent goalscorer in his ranks and has turned his attention to Sanchez to accomplish his target.



However, the deal is unlikely to go through with ease with Arsene Wenger doing his utmost to keep hold of Sanchez for the long-term. The Chilean currently has just 12 months left on his deal, but Wenger is confident that the club-record signing of Alexandre Lacazette among others, could urge Sanchez to commit his future at the Emirates.



Sanchez was the Gunners' top scorer in all competitions last season with 30 goals and 15 assists in 51 outings.

