Man City still confident of signing Dani Alves

Manchester City remain confident of sealing a Bosman move for Dani Alves despite a late approach from Paris Saint-Germain to hijack the deal altogether.





The Citizens were earlier deemed favourites to pursue the Brazil international, who decided to end his association with Juventus earlier last month.



However, a report from L'Equipe claimed that Les Parisiens had joined the pursuit following fruitful talks with the player, who recently got married in a secret ceremony in Ibiza.



According to Manchester Evening News, the 34-year-old is still keen on a reunion with manager Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, and the deal could be wrapped up before City head for their pre-season tour.



Alves has openly revealed his admiration for Guardiola in recent weeks, and the Brazilian would provide a major boost to the squad, which has no senior right-backs in their ranks.



Both Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna were released at the expiry of their respective contracts while makeshift right-back Jesus Navas is also on the search for a new club.

