Arsenal star to seal Juventus move?

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has been left out the pre-season squad of Australia in order to secure his much-anticipated move to Juventus.

The Poland international is desperate to link up with the Serie A holders following a successful two-year loan stint at AS Roma.



Szczesny last made an appearance for the Gunners in the FA Cup final back in 2015, and it appears that he may not feature again after being omitted out of the pre-season tour.



According to The Sun, the Pole could be allowed to finalise his switch to the Serie A in the coming days but the transfer fee still remains under question.



Arsenal are said to demand at least £20m for the goalkeeper, who has a year left on his contract, but the Old Lady remain confident of signing the 27-year-old, who will play backup to Gianluigi Buffon next term.



Szczesny is currently the Gunners' third-choice shot-stopper behind the likes of David Ospina and Petr Cech - both of whom will travel Downunder.

