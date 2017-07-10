Burnley target another Stoke City player

Burnley have set their sights on a second raid on Stoke City with midfielder Glenn Whelan linked with a potential move to Turf Moor.





Sean Dyche's side recently completed the signing of Jonathan Walters from the Bet365 Stadium after they agreed on an initial £2m with the Staffordshire club.



Whelan has attracted Championship interest from the likes of Derby County and Aston Villa in recent weeks, but Dyche is hoping to lure him to Lancashire with a view to bolstering his midfield ranks.



According to The Sun, the Premier League minnows see Whelan as the perfect replacement for Joey Barton, who was released after his ban on illegal betting.



Whelan has been a mainstay in the Potters lineup similar to Walters previously, but the club have been urged to cash in on his services due to his trailing age.



Now 33, the Republic of Ireland international could seal a switch to Burnley where he will link up with fellow national compatriots Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady, Stephen Warnock, Kevin Long and Walters.



A fee of around £2.5m is likely to be sufficient to complete the switch as Dyche plans to add more experience to his squad ahead of what could be a testing 2017/18 season.

