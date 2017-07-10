Derby County plot deal for Leicester midfielder

Championship promotion hopefuls Derby County are plotting an approach to sign Leicester City midfielder Tom Lawrence during this summer's transfer window.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell with Ipswich Town last term where he bagged 11 goals and nine assists, and he is now being offered a permanent switch to the second-tier.



Lawrence has received limited playing time since his switch from Manchester United back in 2014, and Derby County boss Gary Rowett is preparing a £7m for his services.



The Rams have lost influentials players in Will Hughes and Tom Ince during this summer's transfer window, but Rowett still has the backing from the club's hierarchy to spend reasonably in order to push for a long-awaited Premier League return.



The Foxes are looking to offload some of their fringe players this summer as they seek to rebuild a squad which would potentially fight for a top-half finish in the league standings next term.



Leicester City have already recruited Harry Maguire and Vicente Iborra from Hull City and Sevilla respectively this summer.





