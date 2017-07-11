Celtic striker an option for Chelsea

Premier League holders Chelsea could potentially compete with the likes of Marseille and West Ham United in the pursuit of Celtic marksman Moussa Dembele .





The France Under-21 international had a stellar season with the Hoops last term as his 32 goals guided Brendan Rodgers' side to a domestic treble.



As a result, interest has only heightened in his services with Marseille having already made contact with the player's representatives over a proposed move.



Sky Sports transfer guru Kaveh Solhekol has revealed via Twitter that both West Ham United and Chelsea are in the hunt for the highly-rated marksman.



He tweeted: “Marseille want to sign Celtic striker Moussa Dembele. He's also an option for West Ham and Chelsea. Scored 32 times last season.”



Chelsea are in the desperate search for a new centre-forward following their recent failure to sign Romelu Lukaku, and this could encourage their interest in Dembele, who has previously featured for city rivals Fulham.



Dembele has featured for France at all youth levels, and it could be a matter of time before he steps into the senior squad.

