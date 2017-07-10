Anthony Martial linked with Serie A move

Italian giants AS Roma are keen on pursuing a season-long loan deal for out-of-favour Manchester United forward Anthony Martial .





The France international managed to start just 18 league games last term as Jose Mourinho preferred the likes of Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic ahead of him in the pecking order.



Martial was drifted out from the striker's position for most of the campaign, and he is likely to serve a similar role in the future with United having sealed the services of Romelu Lukaku.



According to The Mirror, the Giallorossi will seek to discuss a temporary agreement for Martial, who has been earmarked as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.



However, United are looking into the permanent sale of their French attacker and would be rather happy with a club matching their £30m asking price.



Martial has travelled with the United squad for their pre-season tour of the United States, and the Giallorossi could sort out a possible deal in the North American nation.



Martial has amassed 25 goals in 91 outings for Manchester United across all competitions since arriving from AS Monaco in the summer of 2015.

