Juventus maintain interest in Emre Can

Liverpool ace Emre Can remains a top target for Juventus as they look to bolster their midfield options ahead of the 2017/18 season.

The Germany international endured a mixed campaign with the Merseyside outfit last term, but he ended the season on a high after helping the club clinch Champions League qualification.



Can has since played a vital role for Joachim Loew's side at the Confederations Cup where they ran victors against Chile in the final.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Max Allegri is unperturbed by the Reds' reluctance to sell the midfielder, and he will return for his services during the summer transfer window.



However, the Serie A holders will still have to sell one of their existing players to recoup transfer funds, and this could see Mario Lemina being shown the exit door from the Turin-based outfit.



Can has contributed eight goals in 129 outings for the Reds since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for a £10m fee in the summer of 2014.

