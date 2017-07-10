Crystal Palace loan Chelsea midfielder

Crystal Palace have completed their first acquisition of the summer by agreeing a season-long loan deal for Chelsea and England under-21 midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.





Loftus-Cheek has already made 32 first team appearances for Chelsea and Antonio Conte is willing to give him the opportunity to gain further experience elsewhere, with the view of making him a Chelsea regular in the future.



The youngster has also featured regularly featured for the England under-21's but missed out on this summer's European Championships with a back injury.



Newcastle, Brighton and Southampton were also interested in the 21-year-old, but Crystal Palace were able to beat them all to the loan deal and make him Frank De Boer's first signing since being appointed as manager.



The Eagles' new manager will be hoping to strengthen his team further before the new season begins in order to prevent the club being dragged into a Premier League relegation battle again.



After impressing during a loan spell last season, Palace were keen to make the permanent signing of Mamadou Sakho. However, with Liverpool not budging on their asking price, the club are believed to have ended their interest in the French defender.

