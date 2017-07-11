Mario Suarez heads to China

Chinese Super League club Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng have confirmed the signing of Watford midfielder Mario Suarez this summer.

The Spaniard has become the latest European player to switch to the Far East following an unsuccessful spell in the Premier League.



Suarez only joined the Hornets from Fiorentina in the winter of 2016, but was loaned out to Valencia last term after he failed to make a significant impression.



With the constant switch of managers, the Hornets have now agreed to offload their midfielder with Zhicheng confirming the same via a statement, which read:



"Hopefully, he will integrate with our team as soon as possible, making a contribution to Guizhou football and Zhicheng football club with his rich experiences and splendid skills."



Zhicheng have won just four outings in the Chinese Super League this season and they find themselves placed 11th in the standings with 16 games played.



Suarez had won the La Liga title with Atletico Madrid back in the 2013/14 season, but his career has since taken a downslide with moves to Fiorentina and Watford not offering him the gametime he had craved for.

