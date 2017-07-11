Diego Costa's attitude has cost him at Chelsea - Redknapp

Football pundit Jamie Redknapp believes that manager Antonio Conte has decided to offload Diego Costa from Chelsea due to his controversial antics off the field.

The Spain international received a private message from Conte at the end of the season urging him to move on from the west London club.



Costa managed to amass 20 goals in the Blues' title triumph last term, but the player's continuous disciplinary have proved too much to handle for the Italian coach.



"This is as much to do with his attitude as his ability," Redknapp told Sky Sports News. "Antonio Conte's looked at him and thought he can't deal with him anymore. He's become too much of a handful."



Costa is due to hold showdown talks with Conte later this week, but it is highly unlikely that the pair will sort out their differences after the former went on public to reveal the split.



Atletico Madrid are the sole club interested in landing Costa this summer, but they could loan him out to Besiktas until their transfer embargo is lifted in January, according to AS.



Costa has amassed 58 goals in 120 appearances for Chelsea between 2014 and 2017, lifting two Premier League titles and the League Cup in the process.

