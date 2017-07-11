Chelsea to seal third summer signing this week?

Chelsea are reportedly close to announcing their third signing of this summer's transfer window. The Premier League holders have already finalised a deal for midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko with AS Monaco, and he is due to arrive for a medical during the week.

Bakayoko has been identified as one of the Blues' prime targets for the summer, but the deal is said to have been held up due to the player's minor knee surgery.



According to Sky Sports News, the France international is expected to show his presence for a medical during the week with the Blues' hopeful of taking him for their pre-season tour of China and Singapore.



Bakayoko is also a transfer target for rivals Manchester United, but the Blues hold the advantage after having agreed a transfer fee rising to £40m ahead of their Premier League counterparts.



The Frenchman has been a regular for France at all youth levels, and he made his senior appearance for Les Bleus during their 2-0 friendly loss to Spain in March.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has already added the likes of Willy Caballero and Antonio Rudiger to his ranks this summer with a view to competing on all four fronts next term.

