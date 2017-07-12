Ander Herrera nearing Manchester United extension

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera will be rewarded with a new extension to keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2021.





The Spaniard has been a key contributor for United over the past year, although they failed to show up as a collective bunch during the course of the Premier League season.



According to The Star, the 27-year-old will have his contract extended in the coming days with United looking to end the ongoing speculation over his future.



Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is said to be keen on a reunion with the midfielder with whom he worked at Athletic Bilbao while rivals Atletico Madrid have also emerged as an option for the enforcer.



However, United will seek to step up contractual discussions as they seek to commit Herrera to a fresh long-term deal. Herrera, who was named as United's Player of the Year, will be offered a £75,000 increase on his current wages of around £100,000 a week.



He has just 12 months left on his existing contract at Old Trafford, and this has spread speculation over his future in the past couple of months.

