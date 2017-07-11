Arsenal target goalkeeping wonderkid

In a summer that is seeing numerous French players being linked with moves to Arsenal, another of Ligue 1's finest is being touted as the next Gunners superstar. Alban Lafont has established himself as Toulouse's first choice goalkeeper whilst still being a teenager and has a bright future ahead of him.





With current goalkeepers, Wojciech Szczesny and David Ospina expected to leave the club in the coming weeks, Arsenal will be left with only Petr Cech as an established stopper.



In Alban Lafont, Arsene Wenger and his scouting team believe that they have discovered a youngster that will not only be the future of the Arsenal goalkeeping jersey but will also challenge Cech for it immediately.



French outlet, Le10 Sport, reports that Arsenal are preparing to make a move for the 18-year-old who has seen his reputation in France go from strength to strength in recent times.



Lafont made his first team debut in 2015 at the age of just sixteen. Since then he has gone on to make sixty appearances for the Ligue 1 club already and is expected to become an established international in the coming years.



His contract with Toulouse still has three years remaining, suggesting that a large fee might be required to take him to the Premier League. However, the performances he has displayed so far at such a young age show that he could go on to star for The Gunners for many years.









