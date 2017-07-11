Bony emerges as Marseille target

Marseille have joined fellow Ligue 1 club Lille in the pursuit of Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony . The Ivorian's Premier League career appears to be over after struggling to make an impression whilst on loan at Stoke City last season.





Bony joined Manchester City in 2015 after proving his ability in front of goal during his time with Swansea City. However, it never really worked out for him at the Etihad, making it unlikely that he will turn out for The Citizens again.



City paid £28 million for the now 28-year-old and it is believed that they are hoping to regain at least half of that as part of any sale.



The Sun reports that Marseille's search for an experienced striker this summer has now turned to Bony after Everton became favourites to sign their other target, Olivier Giroud.



Bony is rumoured to be chasing another opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League, but at this time no clubs appear to have shown any strong interest in signing him.



In addition to Lille, Marseille are being rivalled in the pursuit for Bony by a number of clubs in the Chinese Super League.



Although their main aim is to remove Bony from their wage bill, Manchester City are said to favour a sale to China as it is more likely that they will produce a higher fee, based on the spending that has been seen in recent times from that part of the world.

