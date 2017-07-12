Per Mertesacker excited by final season in professional football

Former Germany international Per Mertesacker is excited by his final season with Arsenal after which he will take over as the club's academy coach.





The World Cup winner had enjoyed a fairly successful career with the Gunners having lifted three FA Cup titles during his six-year stint at the Emirates.



Mertesacker was ruled out for most of last season through injury, but he was called up to start in the FA Cup final following the absence of the likes of Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel.



The 32-year-old could have been forgiven for being shaky against an in-form Chelsea attack, but he came up with an almost flawless performance as the Gunners bagged their third Cup triumph in four seasons.



Mertesacker has previously received offers to prolong his professional career, but the Big German is hoping to end his Gunners career on a high by avoiding any possible injuries.



"I could not believe quite that I have got a game in me like that (the FA Cup final). Looking back it was a fairytale ending to the season. Now I am trying to do everything I can better and get another chance to start off well and not be injured – that is my target," he is quoted on the club's official website.



Mertesacker has managed 210 outings for the north London club to date, and his appearances could be fairly restricted next season unless he makes an impression from the off.

