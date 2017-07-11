Gray told he has a Leicester future

With top Premier League clubs monitoring his availability, young English winger Demarai Gray has been told that he has a future with Leicester after struggling to make his mark last season.





Gray, who was part of England under-21's journey to the semi-finals of the European Championships this summer, has been used mainly as a substitute since joining from Birmingham City and voiced his frustration recently.



“I am hungry and want to make my mark. I don’t feel I have been able to do that as much as I want” the skilful winger explained, which The Sun suggests has alerted a number of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham, Liverpool and Everton.



Leicester City manager, Craig Shakespeare, is determined to keep his player at the club and said on the matter “He has huge potential and is rated very highly here. Demarai is a young lad and I understand the frustration of young players expecting and wanting more game time."



With star player Riyad Mahrez publicly asking to leave The Foxes this summer after three years at The King Power Stadium, Gray could find himself brought into the starting lineup and given the opportunity to fill the void that the Algerian will leave.





