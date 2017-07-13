Chelsea agree £40 million deal for Tiemoue Bakayoko

Chelsea have finally struck a deal with Monaco for Bakayoko after weeks of speculation and the midfielder will officially complete his move following a medical this week.

After losing Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United despite months of reports claiming the Belgian international's arrival at Stamford Bridge was imminent, there was a huge possibility of the scenario repeating itself after the Red Devils were reportedly in talks with Bakayoko.



However, those rumours have been put to bed after Sky Sports announced that Chelsea have agreed a £40 million deal with Monaco for the transfer of Bakayoko.



The 22-year-old Frenchman will undergo a medical examination this Friday before being officially unveiled by Chelsea.



There was a delay in the completion of the deal as Bakayoko has been recovering from a knee injury that he suffered towards the tail-end of last season.



Bakayoko had a breakthrough season for Monaco as he guided them to their first Ligue 1 title in almost two decades and also to the semi-finals of the Champions League.



His defensive capabilities were on full show throughout the season as he won 57 tackles, made 56 interceptions and had an incredible 81 percent successful tackling rate.



The deal for Bakayoko opens the door for Nemanja Matic to leave, with Manchester United the likely destination.

