Barcelona switch focus to Chelsea defender from Bellerin

Barcelona have decided to end their ongoing interest in Arsenal's Hector Bellerin as he is not deemed good enough for the club. The Catalan giants will now pursue a deal for Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta instead.

Hector to Barcelona has been a continuous story over the past couple of months, but the Spanish club have dropped their interest due to doubts over his technical ability as well as fitness.



According to The Mirror, Azpilicueta has emerged as the new transfer target for Barcelona, who are in desperate need for a right-sided defender in their ranks.



Since the departure of Dani Alves last summer, Barca have utilised the likes of Aleix Vidal, Sergi Roberto and Rafinha, but none have looked lively in the position. As a result, they have turned their attention towards Azpilicueta, who can comfortably feature across the backline.



The former Marseille man plyed his trade in the full-back positions under former boss Jose Mourinho, but Conte has opted to play him on the right side of his three-man defence.



Azpilicueta was one of the ever-presents in the Premier League last term, playing every minute of top-flight football, and this has encouraged Barca's interest in the former Osasuna graduate.

