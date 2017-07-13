Inter Milan director: Manchester United-Ivan Perisic deal 'not happening'

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Perisic after Inter Milan director Piero Ausilio confirmed that the Croatian will be staying at the club.





The Red Devils were thought to be frontrunners for the Croatian winger and even had a bid of €45 million plus add-ons reportedly turned down by Inter Milan. Reports claimed that Inter wanted €55 million without additional add-ons for the player and that United were willing to meet their demands.







However, Inter Milan director Piero Ausilio issued a dampening statement last night which all but confirmed that Manchester United will not be getting Perisic.







Speaking on Sky Sports Italia live, Ausilio was quoted as saying: "It’s not happening. Perisic is training with us and so far we have not taken into consideration anything that Manchester United have offered us."







His statement confirms that Inter will not be selling Perisic regardless of the size of United's bid. This also follows up on some reports that claimed Inter were in no hurry or pressure to sell any of their prized assets as they now have financial backing from their new Chinese owners.







The news will come as a blow to Jose Mourinho as he misses out on yet another target. United has enjoyed limited success thus far in the transfer window, only signing Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof.

