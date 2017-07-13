AS Roma plan to sign Riyad Mahrez

Italian giants AS Roma have earmarked Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah , who left for Liverpool earlier last month.

According to Sky Italia, Mahrez has been identified as a possible target to fill the void after he made his intention clear to leave the Foxes during this summer's transfer window.



Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare revealed last week that the club have yet to receive any offers for Mahrez, but any future bids would have to be discussed by the board.



Leicester are currently holding out on a £50m price tag on Mahrez, and this has seemingly diminished interest from most of his suitors including Arsenal, who are interested in a much younger Thomas Lemar.



Roma are said to have made an opening attempt of around £30m, but they will have to come with a much better offer in order to prise away the attacker, who bagged 17 goals during Leicester's 2015/16 league triumph.

