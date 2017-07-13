Arsenal facing competition for Mahrez

Roma are hoping to beat Arsenal to the signing of Mahrez and have put a £30 million offer on the table for the Algerian to replace Mohamed Salah .

The North London club's inability to tie up deals quickly has already seen them miss out on Arda Turan, who looks poised to return to Turkey, and Jean-Michael Seri, who is set to remain at French club Nice.



Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare confirmed last week that there were no bids for Mahrez, which quelled rumours claiming that Arsenal had already agreed on a deal to sign the Algerian.



The Foxes are still determined to stand by their £50 million valuation of Mahrez but might be forced to consider the £30 million as the player has not reversed his decision to leave. The 26-year-old reported for pre-season training with Leicester but is doing so for formality and contractual obligation rather than commitment to the team.



Roma themselves are in need of quality players after selling some of their stand-out performers this past season which saw them finish runner-up to Juventus in the league. Antonio Rüdiger and Mohamed Salah have been sold to Chelsea and Liverpool respectively and Kostas Manolas is also set to leave.



Mahrez would be a direct replacement for Salah, albeit not in style but in position. The winger scored 10 goals and registered eight assists last season and guided Leicester to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

